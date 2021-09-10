Check-ins on NHS Covid app plummet in Blackpool
Venues are “strongly encouraged” to ask customers to check in to help control the virus, even if no longer legally required - but the use of the feature continued to plummet across August
More than one million fewer people checked into venues using the NHS Covid app in August across England and Wales – while positive cases and venue pings soared.
Mandatory check-ins for pubs, restaurants and other venues were dropped in England on 19 July – dubbed ‘freedom day’, when many restrictive lockdown measures ended across the country.
In Blackpool the number of check-ins on the NHS Covid app between mid July and the end of September fell by 13,695, a reduction of 94.7%.
In the week ending 21 July, there were 14,467 check-ins in Blackpool, while in the last week of August there were only 772.
This four-week period during August was also a time of rising Covid infection across England and Wales.
