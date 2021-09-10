Check-ins on NHS Covid app plummet in Blackpool

More than one million fewer people checked into venues using the NHS Covid app in August across England and Wales – while positive cases and venue pings soared.

Mandatory check-ins for pubs, restaurants and other venues were dropped in England on 19 July – dubbed ‘freedom day’, when many restrictive lockdown measures ended across the country.

In Blackpool the number of check-ins on the NHS Covid app between mid July and the end of September fell by 13,695, a reduction of 94.7%.

Venues are “strongly encouraged” to ask customers to check in to help control the virus

In the week ending 21 July, there were 14,467 check-ins in Blackpool, while in the last week of August there were only 772.

This four-week period during August was also a time of rising Covid infection across England and Wales.