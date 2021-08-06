Blackpool's travelling vaccination van hands out 3,000th Covid-19 jab

The van’s NHS team, who provide both first and second doses to residents over the age of 18, administered the milestone jab on Saturday, July 31.

The vaccine van both Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Just over 60 per cent of 18-24 year olds in Blackpool have now had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, joining over 3 million others aged 18-24 in England who have taken up the jab. It is hoped even more young people will be encouraged to come forward.

The vaccination van team

Dr Arif Rajpura, Blackpool's director of public health, said: “We know many of our young people in Blackpool have already got the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them. The progress of the vaccine van has been extremely positive.

“However, we want to reach the under 30s who are yet to get their first dose in Blackpool.

“We’re keen to let younger people know that the Covid-19 vaccination not only provides the best protection against serious illness from Covid, but also the potentially harmful effects of long Covid. Long Covid can and does affect all ages – even young people.

“We also want life to return to normal and the vaccine plays a vital role in allowing that to happen. NHS Covid passes are now being required to demonstrate your Covid-19 vaccination status as a condition of entry at some venues and events. They are also used for international travel purposes.