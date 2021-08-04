Blackpool FC to host walk-in vaccine bus at Bloomfield Road

The mobile clinic will be situated on the car park at the north east corner of the ground between 10am and 4pm.

NHS staff will be offering first jabs of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 18 and over, as well as second jabs to those who have already had their first dose.

The Blackpool FC Supporters' Liaison Officer team has confirmed that it will be a walk-in service and no appointment is necessary.

The mobile vaccine clinic will be situated on the Bloomfield Road car park at the north east corner of the ground between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, August 5

A spokesman for the Supporters' Liaison team said: "There is going to be a Covid vaccine van parked on the NHS north car park outside Bloomfield Road (NE corner) on Thursday, August 5 between 10am and 4pm.

"They will be giving first shots of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 18 or over and second shots to anyone who had Pfizer the first time (bring your card).

"This is a walk-up service. There is no appointment system."

The new season begins this weekend and the Government has told EFL clubs that they will be left to make their own decision on whether supporters are required to be vaccinated when attending matches.

The Government has already confirmed that vaccine 'passports' will be mandatory for those visiting nightclubs from the end of September, but it has yet to decide whether to make passports compulsory for other large-scale events, including football matches.

The largely age-driven rollout of the vaccine programme means it is now predominantly the youngest groups who are yet to have had a single shot.

Currently, around a third of people in the 18-24 and 24-29-year-old categories in Lancashire have not received their first dose.

Today's Government figures show 132 new Covid cases were recorded in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre in the last 24 hours.

You can view the latest figures for each area of Lancashire here.

