All Year 10 and 11 pupils at Blackpool Aspire Academy told to self-isolate after Covid outbreak

The school, in Blackpool Old Road, introduced a partial closure on Monday, May 17 after twelve pupils tested positive for coronavirus - nine of which were in Year 10.

All pupils in Years 10 and 11 were told to stay at home following the results, with Year 11 pupils advised to return today (May 21).

Due to the multiple cases in Year 10, headteacher John Woods said the school had been advised to "exercise caution in their return".

Blackpool Aspire Academy in Blackpool Old Road.

As a result, Year 10 pupils are due to go back on Monday, May 24.

Mr Woods added: "The students that have tested positive did so on different days, initially with Lateral Flow Devices, which were subsequently confirmed with positive PCR test results.

"This makes tracking and tracing within the school extremely challenging. Therefore, after seeking advice from Public Health and the Local Education Authority we have decided that Year 10 will return on Monday, May 24.

"However, there will be a staggered start to the day as we test each child on their return before commencing face to face learning. A timetable for the testing will be sent out later this week."

A small number of pupils in Years 8 and 9 were also told to self-isolate after one case was reported in both year groups.

The Year 9 class returned to school on Tuesday, May 18, with the bubble of Year 8 pupils expected to return on Tuesday, May 25.

Blackpool Aspire Academy has been approached for comment.