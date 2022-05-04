3 more deaths from Covid in Blackpool

The dashboard shows 619 people had died in the area by May 3 (Tuesday) – up from 616 on Friday.

They were among 24,469 deaths recorded across the North West since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, it has been reported by the Department for Health.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Blackpool at the time of their death.

Three more deaths from Covid have been recorded in Blackpool over the Bank Holiday weekend

The daily death counts are revised each day, since the start of the pandemic, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported after a weekend are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths.