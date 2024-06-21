Conor presents namesake “testi-monial” trophy!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elswick chef Conor Whitehead got to lift his namesake trophy after his team, the village’s Boot and Shoe, scored a 3-1 victory over neighbouring Great Eccleston’s White Bull when the two sides met in Elswick for their annual football derby - this year played as a “testi-monial” in Conor’s honour to raise funds for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Since being diagnosed in January, Conor (29) has been receiving treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre for testicular cancer or would have been part of the victorious team despite also being eligible to play for the opposition on the grounds of working in Great Eccleston at The Farmers’ Arms.

Instead, Conor presented the Conor Whitehead Testi-monial Trophy at a post-match party for both teams and their supporters at the Boot and Shoe.

Conor’s mum Andrea, who works as a midwifery manager at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit as well as running Elswick’s village store with husband Sean, said: “It was an amazing day. Supporters turned up in their droves, not only the hardened football fans but the whole community.

Conor (centre) with the victorious Boot and Shoe team

“The lads from the White Bull played brilliantly. They didn’t make it easy for the Boot and Shoe boys but they stepped up and brought the trophy home. After the match, everyone celebrated together at the home pub. New landlords Alan and Kim put on an outstanding party that carried on into the evening with vocalist John Bilsborrow, singers Will Proctor and Phil Rossall, new talent Ella and DJ Chris Dunn all giving freely of their time and talent. It was a true friendly.”

Andrea added: “On the day, Conor wasn’t quite up to playing but when you look back to January, he’s made amazing progress. We’d like to thank everyone for all their support and all their fundraising.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

