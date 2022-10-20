Mark Preston, director of Knott End Golf Club pictured with Chris Hyde from NHS

The men driving the mission are Mark Preston, a director at the club, and Ray Openshaw, the Welfare Officer, who spent several years after he retired working for an out of hours service where doctors were available over the weekend and an overnight emergency service.

Ray said: “The club’s main concern is the time required between a cardiac event (heart attack) and a worsening life threatening event which is four minutes.

“Taking this into consideration and the time taken to get the defib unit at the club house to the farthest point on the course would probably be very close if not over this four minute period.

“Consequently, we took the view an additional unit would be required at the half way house by the 11th tee which is the farthest point on the course.

“The units are not only a vital piece of equipment for golfers and club members but also a strategic unit for the safety and wellbeing of the public.

“They will benefit for knowing a defibrillator is available once emergency services had been contacted and told of the availability of a unit for use prior to the arrival of a first responder or ambulance.

“The unit has an operating distance of approximately 500 metres which would certainly provide some comfort in an emergency situation.”

After discussions with Chris Hyde, a senior NWAS responder /trainer who visited the club, the club was provided for an external box. The current defibrillator has now been moved to the external wall of the club’s the main entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Openshaw added “Plans are in the pipeline for fundraising events for the second defibrillator and external box to be installed next year.

“These plans also will include fund raising for the valuable service provided by North Western Ambulance Services and first responder service.