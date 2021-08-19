Cleveleys IT tech worked 18 hour days to deliver food parcels during Covid-19 pandemic

Andrew Haworth, 42, won the best ancillary worker title in the North West region of the Great British Care Awards.

Andrew Haworth,an IT technician for Making Space, a national charity providing health and social care services for disabled adults, won the Ancillary Worker Award in the North West region of the Great British Care Awards 2021.

The charity said the 42-year-old 'stepped up beyond the normal call of duty' by taking on hugely demanding working hours, delivering food parcels and PPE - despite being identified as a high risk individual for Covid-19 due to his type 1 diabetes.

He said “I drove around 700 miles a day on average in order to get supplies to those who need it, including hospitals and care homes.

“Jumping in the car and driving down to Coventry and getting back at 1am, then getting up at 6am the next morning to go to Darlington was something that needed to be done, so I got it done.

“I feel shocked that I won and am honoured to win something for just doing what needed to be done in this time of need. It was great to have such community spirit within the team.”

Andrew was also in the running for the title of ‘Social Care Covid Hero’ at the awards ceremony, which was held at the The Kimpton Hotel in Manchester.

Talking about his win, the judges said: “Andrew goes over and above for his service users including doing tutorials in using the technology to keep loved ones in touch and up to date with their relatives.”

Chris Mizzi, head of IT at Making Space, said “Andrew has a gentle humour, an empathetic manner and time for everyone. Every job he does is completed to perfection.

“We are so proud of his award win and in him being recognised for the huge amount of professional pride he takes in his work.

"His interest in technology is surpassed only by his love of cars and racing, which is quite fortunate, considering the number of hours, he logs crisscrossing the country to support his colleagues."