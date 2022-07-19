The Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 25 Years Guiding Light Appeal is more than £17,500 better off thanks to the fourth Classic Cars on Lytham Green event staged recently.

It attracted more than 700 vehicles and their owners along with several thousand people keen to view the eclectic range on show, from a small 1930s Austin to the very latest Lamborghini.

Event co-ordinator Edward Cook said: “Our team of over 30 volunteers gave their time to ensure that traffic were directed into well regimented lines that stretched for over a quarter of a mile.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation community fundraiser Yvonne Stott, is present with the proceeds of the Classic Cars on the Green event by event organisers Paul Rotherham and Edward Cook (right) and event sponsor Phil Lee, of Auto Expert Blackpool (second left).

"This year our catering units provided additional revenue along with most drivers ticking the gift aid box at registration which lifted their donation by 25 per cent and all in all, we managed to write a cheque out to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for just over £17,500, up on last years £14,500.

"We would like to thank our corporate sponsors AutoExpert and Lowther Building Company, both Lytham based, for their continued support and also our mystery benefactor.

"We are already looking forward to next year, when we hope to be back in our normal slot, the Sunday after Lytham Club Day.”

Organiser Edward Cook at the Classic Cars on the Green event with daughters Rebecca and Fiona

Edward was joined at a presentation of the cheque to Rosemere fellow organiser Phil Rotherham, Phil Lee of sponsor Auto Expert Blackpool and officials of the charity said they were delighted with the donation, being put towards the 25 Years Guiding Light Appeal, which launched in May to mark the Preston-based Rosemere Cancer Centre’s and Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s joint silver jubilee.

It has a £1.3 million target to bring SGRT – Surface Guided Radiotherapy Treatment – to the cancer centre this summer.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “SGRT will benefit every radiotherapy patient. Our aim is to have it installed in six of the cancer centre’s seven radiotherapy treatment rooms and one CT scanner room by the end of the summer. Breast cancer patients will be the first to benefit.”