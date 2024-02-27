News you can trust since 1873
Chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Trish Armstrong-Child steps down

Trish Armstrong-Child joined the trust in September 2021.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
The chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (BTH) is reported to be stepping down.

Trish Armstrong-Child joined the trust in September 2021, at a time when there were a number of police inquiries into the mistreatment of patients on the stroke unit.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals chief executive Trish Armstrong-ChildBlackpool Teaching Hospitals chief executive Trish Armstrong-Child
The Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported this week the former nurse – who was awarded an MBE earlier this year – announced her retirement to staff at the trust, in order to spend more time with her family.

Since her appointment, Ms Armstrong-Child has overseen the opening of a new £13m ‘emergency village’, including new critical care and same day emergency care units, although the trust is still rated as ‘requires improvement’ by watchdog the Care Quality Commission.

The HSJ reports there was an internal announcement about her retirement at the start of February, but no public announcement. Her leaving date has not been confirmed.

