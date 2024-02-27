Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (BTH) is reported to be stepping down.

Trish Armstrong-Child joined the trust in September 2021, at a time when there were a number of police inquiries into the mistreatment of patients on the stroke unit.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals chief executive Trish Armstrong-Child

The Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported this week the former nurse – who was awarded an MBE earlier this year – announced her retirement to staff at the trust, in order to spend more time with her family.

Since her appointment, Ms Armstrong-Child has overseen the opening of a new £13m ‘emergency village’, including new critical care and same day emergency care units, although the trust is still rated as ‘requires improvement’ by watchdog the Care Quality Commission.