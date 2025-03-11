Chickenpox can be dangerous 🐔

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chickenpox is highly contagious, with the NHS recommending anyone who has it stay home until the spots form a scab.

Chickenpox can be dangerous for those who are vulnerable, such as newborns, anyone who is pregnant and those with weakened immune systems.

There is a chickenpox vaccine which helps protect you against spreading chickenpox.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious infection that commonly affects children. It usually gets better on its own after one to two weeks, but for newborns, anyone who is pregnant or those with weakened immune systems it can be dangerous.

The NHS recommend that if you develop the signs of chickenpox you need to stay at home and should not expose the virus to anyone who is vulnerable. Here’s everything you need to know about chickenpox and why ‘chickenpox parties’ are so dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chickenpox is a viral infection that mostly affects children, although you can get it at any age | Adobe

What is chickenpox?

Chickenpox is a common, highly contagious infection that mostly affects children. It is easily spread through close contact such as being in the same room as someone who has it, touching items that have fluid from the blisters on them, or being exposed to the infection by someone who has shingles (if you have not had chickenpox before).

It can be spread from two days before the spots appear until five days after they have appeared and all formed scabs. Spots can start appearing around one to three weeks after you have caught chickenpox.

What are the symptoms of chickenpox?

The main symptom of chickenpox is an itchy, spotty rash that can be anywhere on the body. Chickenpox happens in three stages, from small spots when they first appear, to stage two when they form blisters and stage three when the spots form a scab.

Other symptoms can include a high temperature, aches and pains, generally feeling unwell and loss of appetite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are chickenpox parties dangerous?

Chickenpox is not only highly contagious, but for those who are vulnerable it can be dangerous.

The NHS states that if you have Chickenpox you should not go near newborn babies, anyone who’s pregnant or has a weakened immune system as it can be dangerous for them. They also recommend that you should stay off work or school until the spots have formed a scab, this is usually after five days.

By mixing with others when you are contagious you are potentially exposing vulnerable people to an infection that could have dangerous consequences.

Is there a chickenpox vaccine?

There is a chickenpox vaccine available on the NHS that will help protect people from chickenpox. It's only available to people in close contact with someone who has a higher risk of getting seriously ill from chickenpox or if you are a healthcare worker who has not had chickenpox before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chickenpox vaccine is a live vaccine, this means that not everyone can get it. The NHS explain that those who should not have the chickenpox vaccine include:

people with a weakened immune system (because of an illness like HIV or a treatment such as chemotherapy)

pregnant women

babies under 9 months old

people who've had a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to a previous dose of the vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine, including neomycin or gelatin

people who've had their MMR vaccine in the previous 4 weeks, or are due to have it in the next 4 weeks

They also advise that you should avoid getting pregnant for one month after you have had the chickenpox vaccine.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of chickenpox at NHS.UK.