CHEC Blackpool celebrates World Sight Day with 10,000th patient

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, is celebrating this year’s World Sight Day (12th October 2023) after treating the 10,000th patient at its Blackpool hospital.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working in partnership with NHS England, CHEC Blackpool gives local residents increased choice and improved access to ophthalmology services in the community. Marion Hilton, aged 84 from Kirkham, went home with the title of 10,000th patient after having cataract surgery on her left eye.

With a referral to treatment time of just eight days, Marion was extremely pleased with the quality of care delivered by CHEC Blackpool: “Everybody was so kind; the whole team are wonderful. Such a fantastic service and experience, I wasn’t afraid at all. I’ll be back for my second eye!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Avroe Crescent, off Squires Gate Lane, CHEC Blackpool opened its services to the local community and surrounding areas at the height of lockdown in 2020. Since then, thousands of patients have chosen CHEC Blackpool as their community eye hospital of choice.

Marion Hilton and Samantha Norton with the CHEC Blackpool theatre team . Photo: CHEC

"World Sight Day is a stark reminder that we need to protect our eyesight and do everything we can to restore it for those who are struggling with visual impairments. Loss of sight really is life limiting, and we’re proud to help the NHS reduce waiting times so that people can access quality treatment when they need it,” explains Samantha Norton, Hospital Manager.

“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do. And what a truly magical moment to be there when Marion became our 10,000th patient in just over three years. Thank you, Marion, and thank you to the whole CHEC team for everything you do, everyday!”

Headquartered in Preston, CHEC has more than 20 hospitals UK-wide, with a North-West stronghold through its Accrington, Blackpool and Preston hospitals.