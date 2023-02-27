The session, from 10am to 2pm at North Shore Golf Club, is run by the Empowerment charity, which is setting up a new project aimed at preventing suicide in Blackpool and supporting those affected by a loss through suicide.

The project will include support targeting specific community groups who have experienced a loss.

The work will also bring the community together in the immediate weeks after a suicide, to help support families and the community.

The drop0-in session will be held at North Shore Golf Club.

Linzi Cason, Empowerment community engagement manager, said: “We are in the early stages of this project’s development, and acutely aware of the sensitivities and impact of suicide on both immediate family and friends and the wider community.

“We want to ensure the services available are shaped by the people who need them most and that all our language and outreach work will resonate with those affected. It will also help raise awareness for those in need who may not realise these services exist in Blackpool.”

Those not comfortable attending a group session but wishing to share their views can do so via a questionnaire. All the responses will be collated by the charity to help shape the future of support in Blackpool.

Those wishing to take part in the survey can find it here

The wellbeing and mental health helpline service is on 0800 915 4640 Mon-Fri 7pm til 11pm Sat-Sun 12pm till midnight or for free confidential support, call 0330 088 9255.