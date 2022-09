Chance to get your liver health checked when mobile screening unit comes to Blackpool

One in five adults in Blackpool may be walking around with liver disease and be completely unaware because there are usually no symptoms in the early stages, warns the British Liver Trust.

The mobile unit will be in St John’s Square, Church Street, on Friday, September 30 and people can go along between 10am and 4pm to find out what preventative measures they can take to keep their liver healthy and be offered a free liver scan.

Nine in 10 cases of liver disease are preventable with the main causes being alcohol, obesity and viral hepatitis.

Pamela Healy, chief executive of British Liver Trust, said: “One in five of us are at risk of liver disease and the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate. Liver damage develops silently with no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late. Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.

“The Love Your Liver roadshow is a great opportunity for people to find out their risk of liver disease. Approximately 20 per cent of the people we scan need to have further checks.”

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three simple steps to Love Your Liver back to health:

Drink within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week;

Cut down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat, and take more exercise;

Know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk.

The roadshow comprises a mobile unit where people can take a free online screening test and find out if they are at risk.

Free liver health scanning will also be available using a non-invasive device. Healthcare professionals will be on hand to provide advice on diet, exercise and healthy living.

The North West has one of the highest mortality rates due to liver disease in England, with 1,838 deaths in the North West in 2020 – two to three times higher than the national average.