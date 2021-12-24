Cancer appointments are continuing in Lancashire and south Cumbria

Cancer has been a priority throughout the pandemic and the NHS will continue to prioritise cancer services as we manage the Omicron wave.

Cancer assessment and treatments will continue, and people are being urged to keep their appointments. Measures are in place to help protect patients and staff and it is important to not delay cancer treatment.

Urgent cancer surgery is being prioritised, with covid protected areas helping to ensure patients continue to receive safe and timely operations for cancer.

Cancer appointments are safe to attend says the Lancashire and south Cumbria Cancer Alliance. Photo courtesy of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Neil Smith, GP and Cancer Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “We know that some people may be concerned about attending cancer appointments with their doctor or at the hospital during this latest wave of Covid-19 infections, but it is really important that people do attend these appointments. Early treatment improves the quality of life after a cancer diagnosis has been made and can save lives.”

“In the coming weeks, the NHS has been asked to prioritise providing Covid-19 boosters for people aged 18 and over which means some non-urgent appointments may need to be re-arranged to ensure there are staff available to support the booster programme, as well as provide treatment for urgent and emergency cases. If you have potential cancer symptoms your GP will want to see you. And if you do need further tests, you will get them promptly and safely. Cancer services are still available, and the NHS is here for you.”

If you are concerned about any potential cancer symptoms, please see your GP. For further info, log onto Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership :: Let's Talk Cancer (letstalkcancer.uk)