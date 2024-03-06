Cake, singing, and beautiful memories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every Monday afternoon the hall at Hope Church Lytham welcomes those living with dementia and their loved ones for a good old sing-along! Research has shown that singing songs from the past help bring back memories for those living with dementia.

So with songs from the likes of Frank Sinatra, The Beatles and Elvis Presely, the group aims to bring a little joy to those who attend.

The group is funded by grants and donations, and so founders, Karen Donley and Janet Robinson, decided to host a coffee morning to raise some extra funds. The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Fylde was in attendance;

Mayor of Fylde Cllr Cheryl Little and Consort with members of the group

“Most of us enjoy singing, be it along with the radio or in the shower, when we’re alone. Even those who think their voice isn’t very good, can have a great time singing along to a favourite song and I know I am one of those people!” she said.

“As well as being great fun, singing is recognised as being hugely beneficial for well-being as it can impact positively on our physical, emotional and social health.”

“And when people sing with others it can enhance enjoyment further, widen their circle of friends, help improve self-esteem and increase their confidence as well as giving support to family and friends.”

Cakes had been baked and donated by group members, as well as some of the congregation from Hope Church Lytham. With the tickets sold, raffle prizes sourced, and tables laid, the doors were opened! Around 60 people attended and together helped raise over £600 for the group.

A great turnout for the coffee morning

The morning would not have been complete without a little sing-along, so with the accompaniment of Dave Rushworth, those present ‘sang for their supper’.

“We had such a great morning” said Karen Donley, “It was great to see so many people there all having a great time, and hopefully getting a little taste of what our group is about, as well as the lovely cakes!”