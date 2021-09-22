Cabin set up to deal with Covid-19 numbers at Blackpool Victoria Hospital may remain onsite for another year
A temporary unit set up at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to help accommodate greater patient numbers brought in by Covid-19 may remain in place for another year.
An application has been submitted to Blackpool Council by the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust for the continued use of the single storey modular unit for a further 12 months.
The facility was set up in the car park of the hospital, on Whinney Heys Road, last year while urgent renovations were carried out at Blackpool A&E to maintain safety during the Covid-19 pandemic
The original works within the hospital are now nearing completion, however, some clinical services are still required within the modular unit all renovations have come to an end, a statement from Gilling Dod Architects, on behalf of the Trust, said.
Proposals would see the building, which contains consultation rooms and a large patient waiting area, remain operational until November next year.
Architects said: "The unit is located within the hospital ownership boundary and on an existing car park which is currently hard landscaping. The selected site is the only feasible location within the hospital site for the decanted accommodation as it is within close proximity to the existing A&E department. T
"There will be a temporary loss of 18 parking spaces within the existing site boundary, bringing the total down to 20 spaces. The temporary loss of parking spaces is short term and there are currently fewer visitors/ patients using parking spaces due to the Covid situation."