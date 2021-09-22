Cabin set up to deal with Covid-19 numbers at Blackpool Victoria Hospital may remain onsite for another year

The temporary cabin which was set up on the hospital car park last year

An application has been submitted to Blackpool Council by the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust for the continued use of the single storey modular unit for a further 12 months.

The facility was set up in the car park of the hospital, on Whinney Heys Road, last year while urgent renovations were carried out at Blackpool A&E to maintain safety during the Covid-19 pandemic

The original works within the hospital are now nearing completion, however, some clinical services are still required within the modular unit all renovations have come to an end, a statement from Gilling Dod Architects, on behalf of the Trust, said.

Proposals would see the building, which contains consultation rooms and a large patient waiting area, remain operational until November next year.

Architects said: "The unit is located within the hospital ownership boundary and on an existing car park which is currently hard landscaping. The selected site is the only feasible location within the hospital site for the decanted accommodation as it is within close proximity to the existing A&E department. T