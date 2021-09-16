Building work progresses at new Wesham Rehabilitation Centre

Plans were submitted in August last year to build a new Rehabilitation Centre on the site of the former Wesham Hospital Rehabilitation site in Mowbreak Lane.

The centre will offer a new mental health pathway that sits between acute care and community living.

Some 28 beds will be available for people who have been in hospital and need some support to regain skills and confidence with everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning and looking after their own health and wellbeing.

An artist's impression of the new building, which is set to provide 28 beds for patients. Pic: LSCft

The centre aims to offer patients a "holistic approach," including learning opportunities to help lead them towards "happier and more fulfilling lives."

The building project is managed between Lancashire and South NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft), Healthcare Support and Infrastructure Services (HSIS), Frank Whittle and contractors Eric Wright, and is set for completion in early 2022.

LSCft and engagement leads at HSIS said they were ensuring a close relationship with the Wesham community, and planned to involve residents in an upcoming autumn event to help officially name the centre.

Chief medical officer Dr David Fearnley and chief strategy officer Alex Heritage at the Trust visited staff involved in the development of the centre at the end of July.

LSCft and HSIS leads on site at the new Wesham Rehabilitation Centre. Pic: LSCft

Dr Fearnley said: "We expect this site to bring some fantastic benefits to our service users, offering support for those who have been an inpatient, before they head back home.

"Helping people at this point is so important – a vital stage in their overall recovery and ability to stay well. The garden was particularly interesting, with very well thought out use of space and light.

"This is a very exciting project that will be a state of the art rehabilitation facility, in the heart of the Wesham community."