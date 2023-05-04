The latest figures for March this year show 1,671 patients had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E at BVH before they were seen – up from 1,414 the previous month.

The figure means more than eight per cent of emergency patients faced long waits before being treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now patient surveys have revealed people are forced to sit on broken chairs while they await assistance.

Emergency department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Uncomfortable seating is one of the main complaints raised by patients taking part in surveys carried out by the hospital.

A report to a public meeting of the board of directors at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, says surveys of 248 A&E patients found satisfaction levels had dropped by 14 per cent to 70 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complaints were mainly raised “around the uncomfortable seating in the department, the cleanliness of beds and the lack of volunteers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now steps are being taken to repair seating and improve matters.

The report adds: “The ED (emergency department) team are going to get the broken reclining chairs fixed to provide better seating for patients.

“Patient Experience have contacted the voluntary service and they are currently undertaking a social media campaign to help boost the number of volunteers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays in ambulance hand overs continue to be a cause for long delays in A&E, along with a lack of available beds.

March’s performance was worse than the previous month with 440 delays of more than 60 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped a Patient Flow Improvement programme will improve bed availability, while additional space has been provided by the completion of phase two of the Emergency Village.

The new area of A&E was opened at the beginning of April providing additional emergency assessment cubicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, surveys show 93 per cent of hospital patients rated their care as good in March, which is a one per cent decrease on February.

However 45 new formal complaints were received in March, which is 50 per cent higher than February.