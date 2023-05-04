Broken chairs make long waits in A&E at Blackpool Vic even more unbearable
Uncomfortable seating has made long waits for treatment in A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital even more excruciating, a report has revealed.
The latest figures for March this year show 1,671 patients had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E at BVH before they were seen – up from 1,414 the previous month.
The figure means more than eight per cent of emergency patients faced long waits before being treated.
And now patient surveys have revealed people are forced to sit on broken chairs while they await assistance.
Uncomfortable seating is one of the main complaints raised by patients taking part in surveys carried out by the hospital.
A report to a public meeting of the board of directors at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, says surveys of 248 A&E patients found satisfaction levels had dropped by 14 per cent to 70 per cent.
Complaints were mainly raised “around the uncomfortable seating in the department, the cleanliness of beds and the lack of volunteers.”
Now steps are being taken to repair seating and improve matters.
The report adds: “The ED (emergency department) team are going to get the broken reclining chairs fixed to provide better seating for patients.
“Patient Experience have contacted the voluntary service and they are currently undertaking a social media campaign to help boost the number of volunteers.”
Delays in ambulance hand overs continue to be a cause for long delays in A&E, along with a lack of available beds.
March’s performance was worse than the previous month with 440 delays of more than 60 minutes.
It is hoped a Patient Flow Improvement programme will improve bed availability, while additional space has been provided by the completion of phase two of the Emergency Village.
The new area of A&E was opened at the beginning of April providing additional emergency assessment cubicles.
Overall, surveys show 93 per cent of hospital patients rated their care as good in March, which is a one per cent decrease on February.
However 45 new formal complaints were received in March, which is 50 per cent higher than February.
The key themes reported were treatment or care issues, a lack of communication and poor staff attitude.