Broadway Medical Centre's Community Baby Bank

Broadway Medical Centre is proud to mark the upcoming one-year anniversary of our Community Baby Bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched with the goal of strengthening our ties with the Fleetwood community, the Baby Bank was created to provide local families with access to essential baby items, discreetly and without judgment. This service is available not only to our current patients but also to anyone in the area who may be struggling with the rising cost of living, including new patients who choose to register with us.

Over the past year, we’ve been incredibly grateful for the generosity shown by our staff, patients, and members of the wider community. Your support and donations have made a real difference to families in need, and we sincerely thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we approach this special milestone, we continue to welcome donations of unused and unopened baby essentials, as well as women’s sanitary products. These can be dropped off at the practice and will be very gratefully received.

We’re proud to be part of such a caring community and always happy to welcome new faces to the practice.