NHS

A 13-year-old boy from Blackpool is set for a pioneering treatment that promises to improve his life significantly.

Tyler Palmer’s family is seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel after 10 years of darkness” after Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s decision to grant him access to a pioneering treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Tyler was diagnosed with the progressive muscle-wasting condition when he was 3, and will now be receiving Givinostat - a drug that has shown promising results in clinical trials for ambulant DMD patients.

The drug is currently being reviewed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), as part of its rigorous process to ensure its safe, effective and offers value for money, and a decision on its wider NHS availability is expected this autumn.

While NICE’s approval is pending, the drug’s manufacturer, ITF Pharma UK, has made Givinostat available to eligible patients through an Early Access Programme (EAP).

And while the drug is provided free of charge, the programme does not cover the costs of safe delivery, including clinical monitoring and support, which are essential due to the drug’s significant side effects.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has worked to secure the additional resources to provide the treatment to all eligible ambulant DMD children, with Tyler the first boy to be treated.

Gavinostat is not a cure to the condition, but its offers hope by potentially extending mobility by several years and reducing complications such as the need for spinal surgery, potentially improving quality of life for boys with Duchenne.

Tyler’s father, Chris Palmer, said: “Tyler was diagnosed when he was three. My wife noticed he wasn’t hitting milestones, and after many hospital appointments, we received the diagnosis.

“It’s been a 10-year battle. I reached out to Dr Christian De Goede, Tyler’s consultant, who has always had his best interests at heart.

“He’s a passionate advocate for neuromuscular conditions.

“In February, I emailed him about Givinostat.

“Through persistence - from myself, Mr Steve Canty - Divisional Medical Director and incoming Chief Medical Officer, Dr De Goede, and support from a small group of Preston parents - we pushed until funding was secured.

“We wanted to be that ‘thorn in the side’ that opened the door for other families too.

“Tyler currently has two months’ supply of the drug. One of the side effects is low platelet counts, so he’ll have blood tests every two weeks for three months while

they monitor and adjust his dosage.

“The hope is that it will slow progression, improve quality of life, and even promote new muscle growth.

“Duchenne is a degenerative, terminal condition - but this drug offers hope. It changes the curve a bit. It buys time.

“For us, after 10 years of darkness, this feels like a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

“Watching someone you love go through this is unbearable - you’d swap places if you could. But this drug gives us a little bit of hope for the future.

“While Tyler’s story is one part of it, none of this would have been possible without the dedication and contributions of other parents at Preston, including Bernie Mooney, Susi Hardman, Andrew Hargreaves, Ashley Steele, and Leanne Witts.

“I also feel it’s important to acknowledge the support of local MPs - Chris Webb, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Lizzie Collinge and Maya Ellis, as well as the vital role played by Alex Johnson and Katie Combes of Duchenne UK, and Muscular Dystrophy UK”

Mr Canty said: “We are pleased to be able to offer Givinostat to Tyler and all eligible ambulant DMD children through the Early Access Programme and provide some hope to those families.”