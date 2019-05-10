Bone health champions at Blackpool Vic

A new support group for people with a bone weakening condition that affects millions of people across the UK is set to begin in Blackpool.

The group, which is organised by Blackpool Victoria Hospital and the Royal Osteoporosis Society, starts on Monday and will meet at the hospital’s education centre every two months for advice, support, and talks from experts.

Founding member Beverley Clark (inset), 63, who was diagnosed with osteoporosis five years ago, said: “I was quite surprised to find there was very little support in the community for people with this condition.

“Half of all women and one in five men will get osteoporosis.

“I hope this group will achieve a better understanding of the benefits of medication, and better support for people.

“It can be a very disabling condition and people often feel very alone, so my hope is for people to offer moral support while gaining information about medication, exercise and diet.”

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones lose their strength and are more likely to break, usually following a minor bump or fall. It affects approximately three million people in the UK.

An estimated 500,000 fractures occur because of the condition every year – one every minute.

Jill Beaumont, of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, says: “Looking after your bones is just as important as looking after your heart or mind, but far too many people don’t think about bone health.”

To find out more about the next osteroporosis support meeting in July, email jill.beaumont@theros.org.uk.