Blackpool youngsters celebrate International Nurses Day
Blackpool youngsters have learned first hand what it takes to be a nurse as the role is celebrated across the globe.
Martin Wilcock, clinical lead for the Central West neighbourhood nursing team, was the special guest at a meeting of the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club at Mereside to talk about the vital difference nurses make.
His visit coincided with an art project at the club to mark International Nurses Day 2023 on Friday May 12.
Youth worker Dave Blacker said: “Martin spent the evening getting to know some of our young members who had lots of questions about what nursing actually involves, and why they might consider a career in nursing.
"In return our young members have created lots of positive posters to celebrate International Nurses Day which is on Friday May 12.”
Martin said “l was very happy to receive the tokens of appreciation of Nurses day 2023. Thank you to all the young people for their kind words and the fantastic pictures.”