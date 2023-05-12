Martin Wilcock (centre) and members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club

Martin Wilcock, clinical lead for the Central West neighbourhood nursing team, was the special guest at a meeting of the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club at Mereside to talk about the vital difference nurses make.

His visit coincided with an art project at the club to mark International Nurses Day 2023 on Friday May 12.

Youth worker Dave Blacker said: “Martin spent the evening getting to know some of our young members who had lots of questions about what nursing actually involves, and why they might consider a career in nursing.

"In return our young members have created lots of positive posters to celebrate International Nurses Day which is on Friday May 12.”