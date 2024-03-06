Blackpool woman set to take on March the Month for Prostate Cancer UK

Michelle Hamel has signed up to walking 11,000 steps a day with her motivation to do this being her husbands diagnoses in 2021 with stage 4 prostate cancer and the impact it has had on their lives.

Michelle said: "I want to raise awareness and funds so that all men can recieve the help and support they need. It's so important to raise awareness as so many men are diagnosed each year. So family members or friends get diagnosed."