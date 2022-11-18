The venue is hosting an event on Thursday November 24, at which the public can find out about what support is available.

Cosy Homes in Lancashire, a partnership of local councils across the county, is hosting the WARM Matters event at the Winter Gardens Conference Centre, Leopold Grove,) from 1pm to 4pm.

During the morning there will be presentations from council departments and other agencies to charities and community groups, while the afternoon session is open to all residents.

Energy bills are a concern for many people

Dr Arif Rajpura, Blackpool Council director of public health said: “This event is a great chance for some of the local service providers to be able to come together and share knowledge of all the support we can provide to our residents who may be struggling this winter with mental health, wellbeing or finances.

“There is so much advice and support in the area and we want to make sure we have a multi-agency approach so that we can share the knowledge with those most in need.

“The afternoon session is a great opportunity for residents to come along, receive some give-aways and learn where they can get help and support.

“The event has also been generously supported by local businesses like Bambers who have donated many of the prizes on offer in the free draw, so we would encourage anyone who is available to come along.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services including Citizens Advice, Electricity North West, NHS and Blackpool and Lancashire Council’s will be represented.

The information provided will cover wellness, advice, resources and money matters. Attendees will be provided with a warm drink, a goodie-bag and entry into a free draw with prizes generously provided by local businesses.