Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurse shaves hair for garden for wards

A nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has shaved her hair off to raise money towards a garden for elderly and dementia patients.

Onlookers and colleagues watched on as Louise McGuinness lost her blonde locks to support the cause – with her efforts raising £300 towards a £5,000 target to build the outdoor area for wards 34 and 35.

“I was quite nervous,” Louise said, “but it will be worth it to raise money and awareness for this appeal.

“It will make the world of difference to our patients to have somewhere to go to get the benefit of fresh air and lovely surroundings while they are recuperating.”

The head shave was carried out by Ben Reynolds of Huntsman Barbers, Layton, who said he was delighted to back the cause.