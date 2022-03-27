From tomorrow (March 28), the Reproductive Trauma Service will offer support and therapy to those who have experienced birth trauma, fear of labour, or the tragic loss of a baby before, during, or after birth.

The new service, which is operated by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is available to people across Lancashire and South Cumbria and is one of the first in the country to meet the promises of the NHS Long Term Plan.

Lisa McCormick, clinical lead for the service said: “We’ve worked really hard to develop a service that meets the needs of the people it will help. It has been co-produced by those with lived experience of reproductive trauma and loss to gain a better understanding of their needs.

The support service, which starts tomorrow, will be open to all people affected by traumatic pregnancies

“The team is made up of trained therapists who will provide a range of psychological interventions and support. These may include psychological therapies, relaxation techniques, anxiety management, or information in both group and one-on-one settings.

“We also understand talking to people who have experienced something similar is often really helpful, so we’ll be using peer support co-ordinators to match up women, fathers, partners and co-parents with an appropriate peer support volunteer to provide additional support.”

The NHS Long Term Plan aims to establish maternal mental health services in all areas of England by 2023/24, integrating maternity, reproductive health, and psychological therapy for women experiencing moderate to severe mental health difficulties related to pregnancy. In 2020/21, funding from NHS England was granted to the Lancashire and South Cumbria health and care partnership to develop services in the area.

It is estimated that up to one in five women and one in ten men in the UK suffer from mental health problems related to pregnancy and childbirth. Many women experience mental health issues due to birth trauma or miscarriage.

Once launched, the service is available to all residents across Lancashire and South Cumbria struggling with their maternity experience. Support can be accessed by speaking with a health visitor, midwife, or GP.