Hannah Logue, 30, wanted “give back” to others from a young age after NHS staff let her live a full and happy life with the help of an donor organ.

Shockingly, she was just six weeks old when she struck down with biliary atresia, a sometimes fatal condition where an infant’s bile ducts don’t develop properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Hannah said her heartbroken parents feared she was “going to die” when an operation failed and doctors said she would need a transplant to pull through.

Hannah Logue at work.

Night after night they helplessly waited by her bedside, before they finally got the “emotional” call to say a donor organ was available just in time to save her life.

And healthy Hannah, who graduated as a doctor in 2019 and is now an obstetrician, said there was no “better way” to show her thanks than working in the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My mum and dad thought I was going to die, it was horrendous for them. They were sitting by my bedside, watching and helpless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Less than a month later I got a call and had a partial liver transplant, as the liver regenerates.

Hannah as a baby with her mum Jacqueline MacPherson in hospital.

"It’s hard to believe it happened to me. I thank my donor for my life. It’s emotional and I can’t really put it into words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to emulate that and be part of this amazing service, that saved my life.

"What better way than to dedicate my life to the NHS, I am giving back and saving some lives myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Married Hannah, who was born in Bury and now lives in Prestwich, Manchester, said she had seemed like a fit and healthy baby when she was born in January 1993.

But when her mum had taken her for a six-week check-up with her GP, they were shocked by her colour and found she had biliary atresia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors then gave her just a few months to live and told her tearful parents she would only survive with the help of a liver organ donor.

Hannah said: “When my mum took me to my six-week check, the GP wasn’t happy with my colour and tests showed I had biliary atresia.

“At nine weeks old I had my Kasai [operation] but a month later it was clear it hadn’t worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They asked my mum and dad if they wanted me to be made comfortable and I might last 18 months or I could be listed for a transplant, which I was at 4 months old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My condition was deteriorating and in January 1993 I was very unwell and was admitted to hospital and was put on the top of the transplant list because I was so sick.

Incredibly, after a month of waiting, doctors revealed they had found a suitable donor organ for her.

And following the successful operation, Hannah made a rapid recovery to the immense delight of her parents.

She said: "My mum said straightaway she couldn’t believe the colour of me, I was so pink. I was very lucky and I have honestly been so well ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are so eternally grateful to my donor. It’s difficult for me as it’s so abstract, I was so young when it happened and I have been so well my whole life.”

Hannah said her early life experiences had inspired her to go into the medical profession, and she had later decided to become an obstetrician.

She said: “It’s inspired me and is the reason I am a doctor. I wanted to give back, from a young age I wanted to be a doctor and actress so thought I’d be in Casualty!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone in the NHS has always been amazing in looking after me and my parents have talked so highly of all the clinicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t be a transplant surgeon, it’s not for me, but as an obstetrician there are surgical elements and it is very rewarding and challenging.

“I am passionate about women’s health and delivering babies is amazing. I’ve lost count of the number I have delivered, it is a privilege.

Hannah, who now works at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said it was important that more people were aware of the value of organ donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on: “Thanks to my donor I have led a normal life, I have been to uni twice, completed medical school, I got married last year and I’ve been able to travel the world.

“I have completed half marathons and am not sure about a full marathon but I’ll see!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Organ donation is so important, people must have those conversations. People think you don’t need to do anything, but you do, join the register and talk to your family.