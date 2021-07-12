Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Clifton Hospital suspend visiting due to rising Covid cases

Additional infection prevention control measures will also be put in place at both the Vic and Clifton Hospital in St Annes amid concerns surrounding a rise in cases of the Delta variant of the virus.

Wards will now advise and organise for visitors from affected areas where the Delta variant is spreading to have a lateral flow test on arrival.

Visitors who can provide proof of a negative Covid test taken within the last 72 hours won't need to be retested, but they will be unable to visit anyone until a negative result has been confirmed by ward staff.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital (pictured) and Clifton Hospital in St Annes have suspended visiting due to increasing Covid cases.

Arrangements and visiting times must also be agreed with the ward staff before attending.

Dr Jim Gardner, medical director at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, said: "Covid rates have continued to increase and the Trust has seen a rising number of Covid-positive inpatients in recent weeks.

“To keep patients, their families and colleagues safe, we have taken the decision to suspend visiting to both Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Clifton Community Hospital until further notice.

“There are some exceptions in place where visiting can continue which include where someone is receiving end of life care, where they are supporting people with a learning disability or visiting those on our maternity and children’s wards. These visitors will have to follow strict infection prevention and control measures, including hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing a face mask at all times.

“We understand being unable to visit people when they are in hospital is distressing for families and loved ones. As soon as we are able to relax visiting rules again we will and we would like to thank everyone for their support.”

One person is still able to accompany expectant mums to their pregnancy scans, but women and partners/support people must take twice-weekly tests and show digital evidence of a negative result 24 hours before planned appointments.

A nominated birth partner will be able to attend the delivery suite and the birth centre for the duration of their stay in these areas, and a second birth partner can attend once established labour had been confirmed.

Both parents will still be able to visit the neonatal unit, both parents or carers can visit the children’s ward to keep the family unit together, but only one parent can attend the Children’s Assessment Unit.

Children undergoing planned day surgery can still be accompanied by one parent or carer.

Visiting rules at the Vic's emergency department remains restricted - you can only accompany someone if they have "mental health needs, cognitive impairment, communication challenges such as visual or hearing impairment or if English is not their first language."

However, children under 18 are able to have one parent or carer with them in the emergency department.