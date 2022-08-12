Blackpool Victoria Hospital aims to cut waiting lists by treating patients at unit in Stanley Park

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme was formed in partnership between the hospital Trust and Remedy Healthcare Solutions, an NHS Clinical Insourcing group whose staff began working alongside existing Blackpool Vic teams at the start of the month.

Work will transition to a purpose-built temporary unit on Stanley Park in October, with the service expected to run until November 2023, completing an additional 6,800 procedures.

The initiative is part of a wider NHS recovery programme, which aims to reduce waiting lists which have increased during the pandemic.

A 3D image of the modular unit

It is also hoped that the partnership will enable faster diagnosis and allow patients to be put on the right treatment paths more quickly.

Gareth Hobson, deputy chief operating officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: “I’m delighted that this partnership will allow us to more quickly treat our patients who have been waiting for endoscopy procedures.’’

“Our Trust colleagues are already working together with Remedy as ‘one team’ within the hospital, increasing our capacity, and relieving some of the pressure on our service. We look forward to seeing the new unit take shape on Stanley Park, and are excited about what this collaboration will achieve over the next 18 months.”

Matt Marshall, CEO at Remedy Healthcare Solutions, said: “We’re so excited to be working in collaboration with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals on the development of a modular endoscopy unit at Stanley Park. NHS trusts everywhere are struggling with long waiting lists and a lack of resources. But we know that by working together as a single team, we can make a huge difference to patients in the Blackpool area, targeting and cutting diagnostic waiting times. Plus, that ‘one team’ approach means a seamless, high-quality experience and outcome for patients.

Endoscopy Teams from Blackpool Teaching Hospitals