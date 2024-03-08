Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Demand for emergency care at Blackpool Victoria Hospital was up 17 per cent this winter in what has been branded 'unprecedented' pressure on services.

The worst day saw a 36 per cent increase in patients attending A&E, a meeting of the Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Trust board was told. Over the past 12 months overall hospital attendances have increased to a monthly average of around 6,800, which is up from 6,500 in previous years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This winter has seen increased pressure on A&E

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust chief executive Trish Armstrong-Child told the meeting "people were really sick when they reached our doors" with 11 per cent of attendances being category one - or the most serious.

She added: "We have also seen a 17 per cent increase in our ambulance arrivals over the winter period and pressure has felt extremely difficult on some days.

"I'm a seasoned person in working in hospitals in winter, this is my 35th one of them, and it certainly has been a tough one. We have had some very difficult days where we exceeded capacity in the emergency department.

"There was a day a couple of weeks ago where we actually saw a 36 per cent increase in one day of people coming through that door.So it has been extremely challenging, but thank goodness we had the emergency village prepared before we went into winter. That has helped."

Facilities at the Emergency Village helped ease pressure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Armstrong-Child, who was attending her final board meeting before she retires at the end of the month, said industrial action by junior doctors who went on strike for five days in February, had added to the pressures.

Deputy chief executive Steve Christian said the 17 per cent increase in ambulance demand was 'unprecedented for any health care system, especially one for the demographic we have here."

However he said there had been a year-on-year reduction in ambulance lost hours of 632 - the amount of time an ambulance has been waiting outside A&E before it can hand over a patient.

He said in terms of performance Blackpool A&E had moved from being the 21st worst in the North West region, to being the 14th worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Improvements and progress is being delivered, however 14th isn't good enough for this local population and staff. So we must maintain the focus and endeavour.There is some great work at the front door and we now need to shift attention to general internal medicine flow."

This means optimising patient discharges by working with partners to ensure people can receive better out-of-hospital care, thus freeing up hospital beds.