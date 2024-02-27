Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals is asking the public to nominate their People's Health Hero in their annual Celebrating Success awards.

Have you visited your local hospital recently and been bowled over by the care from a particular member of staff or team?

The People's Health Hero Award is your chance to say a big thank you to someone who has gone that extra mile for you or a loved one.

Chief Executive Trish Armstrong-Child said: "We have more than 8,000 colleagues responsible for the caring, safe and respectful experience anyone using our services should expect – and I know from what I see and hear every day, we have amazing people making that difference to people’s lives often when they’re at their most vulnerable."

People's Health Hero is one of ten awards that will be presented at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's annual Celebrating Success awards on May 23.

Last year's winner, Advanced Clinical Practitioner Lucy Cardwell, was on duty in the Emergency Department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital when a colleague and new mum arrived with her poorly baby.

She said: "I feel very privileged to work for the NHS. Being able to provide care and support for patients and relatives at their time of need is so important to me."

Lucy Cardwell and son Marlo with Deputy CEO Steve Christian

Who can be nominated?

Anyone who has worked directly or indirectly (e.g. bank or contract staff) for the Trust over the past 12 months can be nominated.

How do I make a nomination?

You can make your nomination on the Trust website, directly online or in writing to: Trish Armstrong-Child, Chief Executive, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool, FY3 8NR. Please ensure you include your contact details.

When do nominations close?