Some frail people are having to wait up to six hours for medical assistance due to delays in ambulances being able to reach them.

But now Blackpool Council's Vitaline Service, which provides 24-hour monitoring for vulnerable residents, has linked up with the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) so some calls can be diverted to them.

All calls for an ambulance to attend an uninjured person who has fallen are shared with Vitaline which can usually respond more quickly, and save paramedics from having to attend.

Elderly people who fall may face a long wait for an ambulance

Latest figures show the new service has prevented 558 people from having to go to hospital between July and September this year.

A report to the council's Adult Social Care and Health Scrutiny Committee says on one recent occasion care home staff were told it could be six hours before an ambulance could attend after a resident had fallen.

It adds: "Vitaline received the call and was able to respond within 30 minutes, and within 45 minutes from the time of the call to Vitaline, the resident was up off the floor and back in their bed, settled, happy and safe.

"The ambulance crew were stood down and they were better able to prioritise resources to other emergencies."

It adds: "Vitaline can undertake an assessment for injury as trained by NWAS and following a successful fall pick up, can stand down the ambulance.

"This response has ensured the faller has spent less time on the floor and has ultimately prevented an ambulance visit and potentially a conveyance to hospital."

Karen Smith, director of adult social care at the council, said services were under increased pressure due to people being discharged earlier from hospital with more complex needs, while recruitment of new staff was more difficult.

This is contributing to an expected overspend of £300,000 on the current year's budget.

