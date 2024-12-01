Blackpool sees huge spike in people worried about ‘winter blues’

The number of Blackpool residents searching for information about a form of depression associated with the winter months has rocketed.

Online searches for “seasonal affective disorder” (SAD) and related terms have increased by 26 percent in the resort in the space of a year - more than anywhere else in the North West.

During 2023/24, 4,120 Blackpool-dwellers looked up the condition, compared to 3,270 12 months earlier.

The NHS defines SAD as “a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern”.

Symptoms of the problem include:

persistent low mood

a loss of pleasure or interest in normal everyday activities

irritability

feelings of despair, guilt and worthlessness

feeling lethargic (lacking in energy) and sleepy during the day

sleeping for longer than normal and finding it hard to get up in the morning

craving carbohydrates and gaining weight

difficulty concentrating

decreased sex drive

The NHS says that for some people, these symptoms can be severe and have a significant impact on their day-to-day activities.

The exact cause of SAD is not fully understood, but it has been linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter autumn and winter days.

The main theory is that a lack of sunlight might stop a part of the brain called the hypothalamus from working properly.

The NHS recommends people consult a GP if they feel that they are suffering from SAD and “struggling to cope”.

The main treatments are lifestyle measures – including getting as much natural sunlight as possible, exercising regularly and managing stress levels - and light therapy, where a special lamp called a light box is used to simulate exposure to sunlight.

Forms of counselling may also be offered.

David Weaver, director of Reveal, which carried out the research into the online search trends for SAD, said:

“It’s a shame to see the number of searches increasing by such large spikes. While it signals that more people are becoming aware of the issue of Seasonal Affective Disorder, it could also suggest an increase in the amount of people across the country who are struggling in the winter months.

“While there are solutions like SAD Lamps, which aim to reproduce the effect of natural sunlight, and have been reported as effective by people who suffer with seasonal depression, they aren’t generally available on the NHS. This means that some people who have been diagnosed may not be able to afford to try that treatment, especially with the current cost of living crisis.

“Although as Winter sets in, there are less hours of daylight available each day, there are ways to maximise our access to it.

“Increasing the amount of daylight in our living and working environments is one of the principles of Biophilic architectural design which some studies have shown to have benefits to our physical, emotional and mental health, but you don’t always have to make large changes to do this.

“Something as simple as those working from home moving their desk closer to a window, or spending more time in the rooms which experience the most natural light can help.”