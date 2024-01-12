Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A five-year vision for Blackpool to achieve university hospital status has been unveiled – with health chiefs saying the move would benefit patients suffering some of the worst health inequalities in the country.

Achieving the prestigious status would help the hospital attract more top staff, increase training opportunities for existing staff and drive forward academic research. Doctors say this in turn will improve outcomes in Blackpool where chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, liver disease and chronic lung disease are widespread.

Medical research will help patients

Gavin Galasko, director of research, development and innovation at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said in a report to the board of directors: “As a trust, it is our duty to our local population to deliver innovative solutions to tackle these problems.

“Without research, the risk is that we fail in this duty. In this enabling plan, we set out a roadmap towards embedding research at the core of the Trust’s healthcare delivery to its population.”

He said it was time to “demonstrate that Blackpool can find solutions to help itself.” The report says the hospital “will work in partnership with our regional universities in order to increase the number of new academic roles and staff and work towards the attainment of university hospital status.”

Action would include securing academic grants for research, supporting staff to study for master’s degrees and PhDs in partnership with local universities and providing placements for medical students and other trainees such as dentists and nurses.

Currently, around 2,000 patients a year from Blackpool Teaching Hospitals take part in clinical research trials, with 98 per cent saying they would agree to take part again. Around 100 research studies are carried out by the trust each year. It is hoped to build on this between now and 2029 in order to put the town at the forefront of medical research.

