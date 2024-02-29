Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool charity has helped struggling families in the town by giving out thousands of pounds worth of households goods to people in need.

Volunteer Angela Butcher helping deliver some of the donated items

During last year and already in 2024, Blackpool Palatine Rotary Club has distributed items including kitchen ware, electric kettles, toasters,frying pans and bedding sets.

Spending includes £3,000 on household goods handed out by voluntary group Care and Share from its base at Mereside. Rotarians bought and delivered these items to Care and Share supported by Asda in Fleetwood.

Blackpool Palatine Rotary has also given a grant to Blackpool Food Bank to help them with their running costs, and donated £4,000 towards buying Christmas presents for homeless and rehomed children.

Peter Kenworthy, president of Blackpool Palatine Rotary, said : "Over the new year prices have increased the overall costs. However Blackpool Palatine Rotary met these increases from our charity account rather than reduce the number of items purchased and therefore the number of families we have been able to support.

"Another of our partnering organisations, Homeless Action, loaned the use of their van, free of charge for the purpose of collecting and delivering the goods. Rotarians were then able to deliver the items from Fleetwood Asda to Blackpool.

"Rotary and its members are committed to helping and supporting their local communities."