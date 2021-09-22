Blackpool MP backs drive for more research into dementia

To mark World Alzheimer’s Month Paul Maynard joined Alzheimer’s Research UK in Westminster to show his support for dementia research.

The aim was to highlight the importance of the government’s manifesto promise to double funding for dementia research, known as the Dementia Moonshot.

Mr Maynard, inset, met representatives from Alzheimer’s Research UK, the country’s leading dementia research charity, as well as people impacted by the condition.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard is supporting more investment in dementia research

He said: “I was delighted to join Alzheimer’s Research UK to show my support for their work to help find preventions, treatments and, one day, a cure for dementia.

“There are many people living with dementia in Blackpool North and Cleveleys having a devastating impact on them and their families.

“It is vital that we increase investment in dementia research to help make the progress needed to end the fear, harm and heartbreak caused by dementia.”

In the UK nearly one million people are living with the condition, and it is one of the leading causes of death.

The economic cost of dementia to the country is predicted to grow from £24bn in 2014 to £59bn by 2050.

Historic global underinvestment means that while dementia research is making progress, it still lags far behind research into other major conditions.

David Thomas, Head of Policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, added: “A big thank you to Paul for taking the time to join us and support dementia research during World Alzheimer’s Month.

“Dementia is one of the biggest global health crises we face. In 2019, the government made a manifesto promise to double funding for dementia research to £160m a year and speed up progress in clinical trials. Now is the time to deliver on this pledge."