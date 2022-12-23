Reaching out with a text to a friend or family member to check in on them, have a chat, arrange a brew or see if they need anything, could make a huge difference to their life, said the NHS campaign.

Dr Lindsey Dickinson, associate medical director for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “For people living alone, seeing so many people coming together to celebrate can be upsetting and difficult. Social isolation has a huge impact on mental health and not everyone feels comfortable asking people for help.”

Reminder to check in on neighbours and friends who might be struggling at Christmas. Photo credit: Nik Shuliahin, Unsplash

And for those who are suffering this Christmas, there is support available from the NHS and other organisations.