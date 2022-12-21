The trained therapy dog visits the hospital every week for ‘Woof Wednesdays’ to help boost the wellbeing of patients - and will spread furry festive cheer at a Christmas Eve party, at the hospital on Preston New Road.

Minnie’s owner, Lisa Whittle, is Health and Wellbeing Occupational Health Assistant based on the Older Adult wards at the Harbour. She said: “Minnie and I are both really excited for our first working Christmas together. I see first-hand the joy Minnie brings to our patients and staff and I know this will feel even more special and worthwhile at Christmas time.”

Lisa has worked for the Trust for over eight years and knew Minnie displayed all the characteristics to become a therapy dog so earlier this year, guided Minnie through her exams.

Minnie the therapy dog with Dr.Chukwuna at The Harbour hospital, Blackpool.

A typical working day for Minnie can involve visiting patients who are bed bound, offering them the chance to interact with her and walking with patients in the grounds to promote exercise and increase their mobility.

Having Minnie visit can often remind patients of their own family pets and make the ward feel more homely and offer some normality to people who are hospitalised. She is trained to help with calming potential emotional situations as stroking and engaging with dogs is proven to lift moods and help relieve stress.

Lisa added: “Many of my colleagues have commented on the positive impact Minnie has around the wards not just for the patients but for themselves. We often work in high pressured situations but you can’t help but smile when you see her.”

Minnie the therapy dog dressed in a Santa suit for hospital Christmas party.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust acknowledge the huge positive impact Minnie has made to their service users and staff and are recruiting another therapy dog in the New Year.

