Blackpool medics Covid advice as cases rise

In the week to October 15, there were 741 cases identified in Blackpool which has a rate of 535 cases per 100,000 people – up 18.4 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Although it is not mandatory to wear masks, medics are recommending people take the precaution where they can.

Blackpool Council’s director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura said: “I have been recommending that everyone wear a face covering in indoor spaces where they may meet people from outside their household and on public transport all along.

Dr Arif Rajpura

“I’ve also been recommending that people work from home where they can”.

In his latest Covid update, Dr Jim Gardner, medical director at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, also urged people to continue with guidance including hygiene and wearing face coverings where they feel vulnerable.

He said: “We’re seeing less and less mask wearing in public places, but it is still a very important part of public protection so if you feel worried in a public place then I’d absolutely urge you to have the confidence to put a mask on.”

He added the “usual protection of hand washing and distancing remain important.”

Dr Gardner also urged people to get their booster vaccinations as this was “a fundamental part of keeping everybody safe”.

The latest figures show 71 per cent of people in Blackpool aged over 12 have had both doses of the vaccine.

Dr Gardner said there were currently six people in critical care at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with Covid, 54 hospital patients who had had a Covid diagnosis within 14 days and 25 patients with a diagnosis beyond 14 days.

Blackpool currently has a vaccine centre on Yeadon Way car park, while the council’s vaccine van is visiting different sites five days a week offering first, second and booster jabs.