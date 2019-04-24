Blackpool man who lost three family members to cancer set to run London Marathon

A man who lost three members of his family to cancer is to pound the streets of London this Sunday in the hope of seeking a cure.

Mark Gray, of Marton, is taking part in the London Marathon for the Institute of Cancer Research.

Mark Gray

He took up running a year ago to change to a healthier lifestyle after finding out that his family carried a rare gene which can cause cancer.

Supermarket manager Mark, 47, said: “When I was 20 my dad died of cancer. Then my half brother Paul died of cancer a few years later. My older sister Vicky got breast cancer and died too.

“My younger sister Laura also developed breast cancer. We realised something must be going on, so Laura had tests done and they found that dad was a carrier of LFS - Li-Fraumeni Syndrome which is rare and can lead to cancer.”

Mark was also found to be a carrier and, following the discovery of lesions on his lungs, he decided to change his lifestyle.

His weight fell three stone, to 13 stone after joining the Freedom Runners in Stanley Park. He aims to raise £3,000.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-gray8?utm_id=124