Blackpool joins worldwide campaign to wipe out HIV infections and AIDS deaths

Blackpool has joined a global initiative which aims to eradicate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

[From left] Dr Ben Holden, consultant at Blackpool NHS Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust; Anthony Harrison-West, sexual health manager at Renaissance UK; Cllr Jo Farrell, cabinet member for levelling up people, Blackpool Council; Anna Obi, HIV service manager, Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; Judith Mills, consultant in public health; abd Shelley Mullarkey, director at Renaissance UK

The town will become part of the ‘Fast-Track Cities’ network - joining London, Manchester and Brighton in the UK and 250 other places around the world - after signing a declaration on the eve of World Aids Day last week.

The scheme seeks to end the HIV epidemic and eliminate stigma related to the condition, whilst also achieving targets set by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Blackpool is already surpassing interim 2025 targets established by UNAIDS and Blackpool Council says that it is committed to maintaining that progress and ensuring the town plays a part in the global effort to reach the ultimate target of zero new HIV transmissions and zero AIDS-related deaths by 2030

The town has also signed up to working with its partners to ensure 95 percent of people with HIV know their status increasing the percentage of all people with diagnosed HIV infection who are on treatment and the proportion who remain on medication long-term - and so reduce the likelihood of transmission.

Cllr Jo Farrell, cabinet member for levelling up people at Blackpool Council, said that signing the Fast-Track Cities declaration - on the eve of World Aids Day last week - would enable the resort “to be part of the leading places around the world committed to doing all they can to end HIV, sharing expertise and best practice”.

She added: “Modern treatment for HIV is so effective it leads to a completely normal life expectancy and ensures that individuals can remain un-infectious. The remaining challenge is diagnosing everyone so they can access this treatment.

“It’s important we end the stigma attached with HIV and testing – it is a virus that can affect anybody.

“We want to ensure people aren’t embarrassed to ask for a test and that it is as normal as being checked for other sexually transmitted infections.

“HIV testing is free, readily available and completely confidential. Know your status. Get tested,” Cllr Farrell said.

Meanwhile, Anna Obi, HIV service manager at Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, descrived the Initiative as “the biggest opportunity our generation will have to play a part in ending the HIV and AIDS epidemic”.

“[The trust’s] commitment has already been evident through work delivered by our teams via a range of dedicated projects, providing education to colleagues and hosting events.

“We have been building strong and collaborative relationships with other key service partners in our joint outreach work and improving access to HIV support for those living with HIV.

“Those living with HIV often take one pill once a day to treat this now long-term health condition, with excellent outcomes for those engaged in HIV care.

“Once a person living with HIV has been on treatment for six months with an undetectable HIV viral load, there is zero chance of passing it on. We want to do all we can to ensure that people living with HIV live full and healthy lives free of barriers and stigma.

“The trust are passionate about Blackpool having Fast-Track City Status as it helps us look ahead, be more strategic and innovative. We provide excellent HIV care and have already achieved the UNAIDS ‘95-95-95’ targets in 2019. However, there is more work to be done and now is the time for action and not complacency,” Anna added.

Anthony Harrison-West, sexual health manager at Blackpool-based charity Renaissance UK, said that the organisation was “honoured to be a part of this and to represent a community that Renaissance UK has directly supported…for almost 30 years”.

“We will continue to strive for better care and quality of life, for those we support within our service, as well as champion awareness and education, to reduce the stigma that sadly still surrounds the condition.

“We will continue our work to increase confidence and wellbeing for those living with and affected by HIV and through our local activation partner status for HIV Prevention England, we will champion community awareness and testing through our dedicated support team and sexual health outreach workers.

