Blackpool health director's concern over national increase in vaping among young people

Dr Arif Rajpura is also worried that that local schools in Blackpool are also indicating that a rise in usage is as an ongoing trend.

Latest statistics from the ASH (Action on Smoking and Health) survey showed that 15.8 per cent of 11-17 year olds across Britain had tried vaping, compared to 11.2 per cent in 2021 and 13.9 per cent in 2020, while seven per cent in the same age range were current users, compared to 3.3 per cent in 2021 and 4.1 per dent in 2020.

Dr Rajpura supports the position of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) which recommends that children, young people and young adults who do not smoke should be discouraged from experimenting with or regularly using e-cigarettes.

National statistics show vaping among 11-17 year olds on the increase.

He said: “Through initial discussions with local schools about the ASH statistics it was worrying to hear many were indicating increased usage of these products by children and young people.

"We are awaiting the results of a survey by SHEU (Schools and Students Health Education Unit) to understand the local picture in Blackpool and the council has also commissioned further local community work with Healthwatch to gain more in-depth information.

“E-cigarettes are an age-restricted product because there is potential for users to become addicted to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes. Vaping is not a risk free alternative, particularly for those who have never smoked and we do not yet know the long-term effects of vaping on health.

Blackpool Council's director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura

“Further research is required on this subject but vaping should be discouraged and it is important for families, guardians and schools to support this message.

"Locally we offer schools full personal, social and health education support around education for children and young people and support their safeguarding policies.”

Dr Rajpura also reaffirmed that anyone who sells cigarettes or vape products containing nicotine or tobacco to under-18s, or buys them on behalf of anyone under 18, is breaking the law. Enforcement of laws on underage sales, sales of illegal products, and point of sale advertising are the responsibility of Blackpool Trading Standards in the resort and Lancashire Treading Standards across Fylde and Wyre.

Debra Challinor, proprietor of the Let’s Go Vape shop in St Annes, said the trade was very well regulated and checks on age of anyone entering vape shops are an essential p[art of the service.

"All reputable specialist vaping shops follow very strict regulations which have been in effect for some time,” she said.

"We always check ages and strictly refuse anyone under 18. It’s just not worth the risk to a business as there are very strict fines.

"It might be the case that shops at which e-cigarettes are just one of the things they provide are less stringent, but our advice is always to use specialist shops where the rules are strictly followed.”.

Complaints in Blackpool can be reported to [email protected]; Lancashire details at www.lancashire.gov.uk.

All other complaints about advertising, including on social media should be reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

