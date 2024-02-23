Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans unveils new defibrillator, thanks to generous supporter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This life-saving device is poised to make an immediate impact, potentially saving lives in critical situations.

In a commitment to the well-being of the community, Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans has taken a proactive step by installing a state-of-the-art defibrillator, making it readily accessible to the public. Located at 16 Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA, this crucial device is positioned to serve as a first line of defence in cases of sudden cardiac emergencies.

This installation was made possible by the generous funding from Springfields Employees’ Charity & Medical Research Trust Fund. Springfields, part of Westinghouse, has been an operational nuclear fuel manufacturing site for more than 80 years. The donation of the defibrillator is critical addition to our community infrastructure is strategically placed to provide rapid emergency response, significantly improving the chances of survival in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

Showcasing the new defibrillator outside the Samaritans building on Edward Street

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any time, and having immediate access to a defibrillator significantly increases the chances of survival. Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans recognizes the importance of timely intervention in such emergencies and aims to empower the community with the tools needed to respond effectively. The defibrillator, housed in a clearly marked and easily accessible cabinet, comes with user-friendly instructions, ensuring that even those without medical training can use it with confidence. This valuable resource is a gift of life to our community.

Olivia Tudor, Branch Director at Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans said: "Our organisation is dedicated to fostering a safer and healthier community. The installation of the defibrillator is an expression of our commitment to the well-being of our residents and visitors. We encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with its location. The local area is seeing an increase in footfall from the recent arrival of new and local businesses, so this is a great time to install a defibrillator."

Craig Boothby, Deputy Managing Director at Springfields Fuels Limited, part of Westinghouse said: “At Westinghouse we understand the value of supporting our local community. Our colleagues at the Springfields site have actively donated funds to the Springfields Employees’ Charity & Medical Research Trust Fund for nearly 40 years. Having defibrillators in our local communities can really make a different when someone has a medical emergency and we encourage people to be aware of its location because you never know when it may be needed.”

Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans expresses its heartfelt thanks to Springfields Employees’ Charity & Medical Research Trust Fund for their generosity and commitment to community well- being. Their contribution has made a lasting impact, and we look forward to the positive outcomes that will undoubtedly result from this invaluable addition to our community resources.

This community-focused initiative aligns with broader efforts to create a more resilient and prepared neighbourhood. Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans invites local residents to join hands in this collective effort towards ensuring the safety and security of our community members.