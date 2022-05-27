Some health services may be closed or operating on different hours on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June 2022.

Patients are being advised to make the most of the Bank Holiday by ordering any repeat prescriptions in advance, re-stocking medicine cabinets and understanding which services are available.

GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, patients are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 – in a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.

Pharmacy Jubilee Bank Holiday opening times

Residents who take regular prescription medicines are asked to order at least 48 hours in advance via their usual method to ensure enough time to process requests.

Some local pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday and are able to provide expert advice and deal with minor ailments and illnesses.

These are the pharmacies that will be open and the times in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre:

Asda Pharmacy - Fleetwood \ Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy - Cleveleys \ 39 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1BS \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy - Lytham \ 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SB \ Thursday, June 2: 11am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 11am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy - Lytham \ 66 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EW \ Thursday, June 2: 11am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 11am-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy \ Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-5pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-5pm

Boots Pharmacy \ 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE \ Thursday, June 2: 10:30am-4:30pm \ Friday, June 3: 10:30am-4:30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy \ Sainsburys Store, Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 9HH \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy \ Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-5pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-5pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy \ Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ \ Thursday, June 2: 9am-1pm \ Friday, June 3: 9am-1pm