Blackpool Therapy Football, which prioritises the social aspect of Britain’s best-loved sport with daily group chats and weekly meet-ups to improve mental health, now boasts 125 active members, and is growing by the week.

The group was started by Ant Barrot, 40, from St Annes, who was inspired to help other middle-aged men after struggling with anxiety and depression during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said: “There was nothing out there for men my age, who work in the daytime, to play football in a non-competitive environment. There’s the Man V Fat club, which I joined for a while – but it was mainly for people wanting to lose weight. So I decided to do my own thing.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Football Therapy in action

"We started with six members at Stanley Park. The week after, we had 30-odd people. It’s just grown from there.”

The club meets twice a week for one-hour sessions at Stanley Park, Blackpool, and AFC Fylde in Wesham, and has recently expanded to include men of all ages.

"The social aspect, I’ve found, is vital,” Ant said. “Without the social side, it can fall down. If people don’t come out and meet and speak to others, they can lose their way.

“We have a lot of people who come down who have troubles with money, troubles with work, troubles with family, and those 60 minutes are for getting away from everything. They become a footballer for an hour.

"After the second half, we always have a man of the match, which isn’t just based on how many goals you score."

In 2018, mental health charity Mind partnered with the English Football League with the aim of utilising the sport as a way of reaching out to people struggling with depression and other illnesses. Campaigns such as ‘Have Your Mate’s Back’ encouraged men to support one another.

Ant said: "It’s our ethos to motivate and inspire people, and we really embrace that. The way we run our sessions is all based on improving mental health.

"Often playing football you might find shouting, swearing and dirty tackles, but there is nothing like that in our group. There’s a lot of positivity and encouragement to challenge the super-competitive mindset around football.

“It has grown immensely - it’s amazing how quickly it has grown. It’s one of the things I’m proudest of – apart from my kids! It’s like a second job to me, and if I’m not working at my normal job I’m here.

"I’ve met some incredible people along the way, and I’ve now got a big group of friends, where as before I started, I had not very many. I’ve seen numerous success stories of how we’ve helped people overcome anxiety and isolation. What we need to do now is continue and build on that work, which I’m very passionate about.”

Football Therapy Blackpool meets at Stanley Park, East Park Drive, on Mondays at 7pm, and AFC Fylde, Mill Farm, Wesham, on Thursdays at 6.30pm.