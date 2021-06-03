Blackpool Council start door knocking for Covid vaccine appointments as health boss sets challenge for residents

The announcement from Dr Arif Rajpura comes after 88,000 locals have now received their first Covid-19 jabs but also after 16 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours - the largest number for some time.

According to the figures, around two-out-of-three adults in Blackpool have already had a least one dose of the vaccine and of those that have been offered the vaccine aged 50 and over, the take-up has been above 90 per cent.

Dr Rajpura said that while vaccination uptake in Blackpool has been ‘hugely successful’, the council is keen to make it even easier for everybody in the town to get vaccinated and hit close to the 100 per cent target.

Blackpool Council staff are door knocking in the resort to make vaccine appointments.

According to the latest figures from Public Health England there was a total of 16 new cases across Blackpool in the 24 hour period up to 4pm yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 9,410 cases have been recorded as positive within the resort.

As of yesterday, council workers are now out and about across the resort doing door knocking in specific areas of the town to assist people with making their vaccination appointments if they choose to do so.

A council spokesman said that staff are using portable devices to make appointments digitally for residents on the spot and are trying to particularly provide help to those without online access.

Dr Rajpura said: “As a town our vaccination rates are very good and we’ve seen tens of thousands of people take up their invitation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 – it’s been fantastic to see.

“Over 90 per cent of over 50s in Blackpool who have been offered the vaccine have said yes and that’s playing a huge part in our infection rates staying low and fewer people with Covid-19 needing our vital hospital resources.

He added: “I think as a town Blackpool could really set the benchmark in vaccination uptake and that’s why I’m challenging residents to help us hit the target by joining the two out of three adults who have already had their first vaccination dose.

“The challenge is to get as near to 100 per cent vaccination rates as we can – get your neighbours, your family and your friends on board and give them the vaccine booking information.

“The vaccine programme is the best way for us all to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities and get our lives back to as normal as possible.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital is now the main vaccination site for residents who are booking a vaccination online across the resort.

Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine in Blackpool can book their appointments at the hospital online at www.healthierlsc.co.uk/bthvaccinationhub

The Winter Gardens vaccination site is still continuing to provide second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine until the end of July.

A council spokesman said that anyone with an appointment booked at the Winter Gardens should still attend it.

From Sunday a free bus service is being supplied by Blackpool Transport for any residents who are travelling to and from Blackpool Victoria Hospital for their vaccination appointments.

Passengers will be able to take advantage of the free transport by simply showing their vaccine appointment confirmation text message, email or letter.

Currently the vaccine is available to:

- Those aged 30 and over

- People who will turn 30 before 1 July 2021

- People at high risk from COVID-19 (clinically extremely vulnerable)

- People who live or work in care homes, health and social care workers

- People with a condition that puts them at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

- Those with a learning disability

- People who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19