Blackpool church hopes to launch new mental health service
A Blackpool church is hoping to set up new service to support people suffering from mental health issues.
St Thomas’s Church on Caunce Street has received £9,000 in ward funding towards the scheme.
The church sits in one of the most deprived areas of Blackpool, and says additional support for people with poor mental health, who are unable to pay for specialist help themselves, is vital.
Current facilities which are used for community work are not deemed suitable for the proposed new service.
A planning application has been submitted to the council seeking to install a ‘pod’ in the grounds of the church which could be used as a space for counselling.
In documents submitted with the planning application, Reverend David O’Brien says: “St Thomas church recently received a grant of £9,000 from Blackpool ward funding for Talbot and Brunswick.
“The award is for a confidential meeting space for our community work with people struggling with mental health issues.
“Although St Thomas’ site has substantial buildings there is very limited space for this purpose which the grant from our local councillor recognised.”
The proposed pod has been designed to fit in with the parish buildings which include the church, built in 1930, the parish centre, built in 1905, and a vicarage, all built from Accrington brick.
Rev O’Brien adds: “Recognising the local significance of these three buildings we have sought to provide a setting whereby none of the buildings’ integrity is affected.
“We aim to install a wooden structure stained red to sensitively compliment the Accrington red brickwork, detached from the church building.”
Currently rooms in the church and the vicarage are being used for outreach work, but neither are considered suitable spaces.
Rev O’Brien says in his statement: “The church is partnering with a local charity, Ashar Bringing Hope, who provide counselling support free of charge to marginalised people and those who would be financially prohibited from accessing these services.
“With mental health waiting lists for counselling oversubscribed this is a vital service for our community where so many are struggling with multiple issues associated with deprivation.”
The application will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.