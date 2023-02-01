That is the verdict after the council’s Children’s Services had its first full inspection since being branded ‘inadequate’ four years ago.

The latest inspection by Ofsted, carried out over two weeks in December, has rated the overall service as ‘requires improvement’, but includes a ‘good rating’ for the experiences of children in care and care leavers.

In 2019, Ofsted had warned some Blackpool children were suffering ‘chronic neglect’.

Protection of vulnerable children in Blackpool is improving

The latest report, published today (February 1), says “progress has been made across all aspects of the service, from a significantly low base”.

But it also warns “there remain pockets of poorer practice”, with a more effective partnership response particularly needed for “children suffering long-term neglect”.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “The difference in this report to the one four years ago is remarkable.

“We have made visible and meaningful changes to improve the wellbeing of our children, ensuring they can enjoy the best and happiest life chances.

Leader of Blackpool Council Lynn Williams

“Change does not happen overnight but we are absolutely heading in the right direction. “

Since 2019 the council has invested £4m into Children’s Services resulting in the recruitment of more than 100 qualified social workers.

The latest report says “strong, capable and determined leadership has overseen improvements.”

This has included a full restructure, new working practices and “a relentless focus on recruitment and retention”, with families and children now more engaged in shaping services.

The council has invested an extra £4m into recruiting social workers

The report adds: “Children who are at risk of exploitation, or who present as homeless, receive excellent service.”

Reassurances about the care of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are also included in the report which says they “are provided with suitable and timely accommodation, tailored to meet their specific needs.”

Improvements highlighted by the Ofsted report

Ofsted inspector Lisa Summers says: “Since the last Ofsted inspection in November 2018, when services for children were judged inadequate overall, progress has been made across all aspects of the service, from a significantly low base.

“Improvements have been made because of strong corporate commitment and determined leaders.

“There is an improved early help offer, the front door is stronger, and core social work practice is mostly strong.

“Children in care and care leavers are very well supported, and many children’s lives are improving.

“Leaders understand that children’s social care is still on a journey of improvement, and there is still more to do to ensure that some of the most vulnerable children receive an effective safeguarding response from managers and partners.”

Areas where further action is still needed

Ms Summers adds in her report: “While most children in Blackpool now receive support that is responsive to risk and need, there remain pockets of poorer practice with some children, due to a combination of factors.

“Although partnerships are improving, they are not where they need to be to support an effective response to children suffering long-term neglect.

“For some of these children, an over-focus on adults and parental engagement is leaving them in harmful situations for too long.

“Decision-making for some children experiencing domestic abuse, and those with complex needs, is not sufficiently informed.

“A lack of suitable placements means that some children are not living in homes that suit their assessed needs.“

What is the council’s response?

Director of Children’s Services at Blackpool Council, Victoria Gent, said the report highlighted 24 strengths and 12 areas for development.

She said progress was ongoing, and it was hoped the service would reach a standard of ‘good’ within another year.

She said: “Domestic abuse and neglect are big issues for Blackpool.

“We were not going to be at the end of the road in four years. There are some strengths around these areas, but there is still a lot to do.”

Ms Gent, who joined the council in March 2021, said ‘significant’ culture changes had been instrumental in the improvement journey.

She added: “I am very confident that we will really move forward and that we have the ability to do it at pace.”

She also praised “dedicated, committed and passionate staff” who “are working day in, day out to provide better outcomes for our young residents and their families. It is clear to see that their hard work is paying off.”

She said: “The inspectors have highlighted areas for further improvements. This issues were already known to us and we already have a plan in place to tackle them.”

Coun Lynn Williams added: “We aspire to be classed as ‘good’ overall and I truly believe that is possible with the workforce we have.

“Recruiting and retaining good staff is a huge challenge and one we have relentlessly focused on.

“Throughout this report, staff are praised for the relationships they have built with children and young people. They should be very proud of the positive difference they are making to lives of our most vulnerable residents.

“There is more work to be done but we are more than equipped and ready for the challenge.”

What happened in 2019?

In its last full inspection report in January 2019, Ofsted warned the resort’s most vulnerable children were living in ‘chronic neglect’.

Children’s Services were labelled ‘inadequate’ for the second time in six years, with leadership heavily criticised.