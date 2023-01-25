The Blackpool tenor has helped to launch the Blue Skies’ 75th appeal, after the charity purchased a £500k state-of-the-art CT Scanner, for the new Emergency Village at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Alfie, who is best known for playing Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables, said the charity is close to his heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Coming from the Fylde Coast, I feel it is important to support the work of our local hospitals. After supporting a CT Scanner for the new Emergency Village opening Spring 2023, funds are now running low. I am therefore asking for your help to ensure that the charity can continue with the great work that they do. The NHS has always been there for us, especially during the recent pandemic and will be celebrating its 75th birthday in 2023. This appeal will run alongside this momentous event.”

Alfie Boe is the new patron for Blackpool's Blue Skies Hospital Fund.

The new state-of-the-art CT scanner will mean shorter waiting times for patients and a more streamlined pathway for acute patients, needing time critical diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also be capable of using low radiation doses, suitable for complex cardiac patients.

The new Emergency Village at Blackpool Victoria Hospital is due to open later in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad